Someone has recreated the Deadpool and Wolverine opening with action figures

HQ

If you're part of the many that flocked to cinemas to catch Deadpool and Wolverine during its enormous opening weekend, you're likely well aware of the opening sequence for the film that saw the Merc with a Mouth dancing to a certified banger by *NSYNC. Needless to say, if you haven't seen that scene, stop reading from here and go and watch the film first!

The crazy scene that featured Deadpool cracking TVA skulls with Wolverine's skull has already been recreated using solely action figures. It's the talented Lethal Collector that has put together this excellent stop-motion video all to the tune of Bye Bye Bye.

It's so well done that it's hard to actually pick a better version, even if both are absolutely fantastic ways to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the clip here.