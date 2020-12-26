Someone has managed to get Among Us running on a Nintendo Wii

Recently, the popular social deduction title Among Us has been making headlines for all sorts of reasons. We've seen the game receive announcements for its Nintendo Switch release, the reveal of a new map and even the information that shows its the most popular game ever right now. But, it doesn't stop there as a clever fan has managed to get the title working on a Nintendo Wii system.
This isn't a port or any official release from InnerSloth, this is solely the creative genius of a single fan, Reddit user BurritoSOFTWARE who using their PC and several routers managed to stream the title to a Wii.
You can check out a clip of the Wii version of Among Us in action right here, which while not looking the best does prove that the Wii could have a future in a game streaming world, albeit a very slim chance.
Your move Stadia and xCloud.
