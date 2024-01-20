Someone had to explain Fortnite to Seth MacFarlane

HQ

Fortnite might feel like it has taken over the world, but it's important to remember that there are still plenty of people out there who have no interest in gaming and no idea what Epic's battle royale is.

One of those people is Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, who recently stated that someone had to explain Fortnite to him. Speaking with IGN, he recalled how the Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite came about.

"It was great," MacFarlane said. "I had to have somebody explain to me what the fuck Fortnite is, and then I said well that sounds kinda cool."

He also mentioned that he was told the budget wouldn't allow Peter to have his actual body in the game, so the head was just stuck onto another model. It sounds surprising that Epic Games wouldn't have the budget for something like that, but it was probably easier to create a muscular Peter anyway to save hitbox problems.