Someone got to max rank in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in a day without getting a single kill

While the main point of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is to be the next stage in Activision's fast-paced first-person shooter series, the game is built in such a way where you actually don't need to get kills if you want to rank up.

This can be seen by YouTuber ThatFriendlyGuy, who has completed a personal challenge of getting to the top rank without bagging a single kill, and they did so by simply being the ultimate team player.

By focussing the objective in every game mode they played, ThatFriendlyGuy ran around picking up dog tags in Kill Confirmed, and netting points by sitting in the Hardpoint in the respective game mode.

You may wonder what kind of effort this requires, ThatFriendlyGuy took to Reddit to reveal that he completed the feat in a little less than 24 hours, and after 138 games, racked up a 1.4 win ratio, zero total kills, and 2678 deaths. That makes for quite the jaw-dropping kill/death ratio indeed.

