Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Someone created the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer in Morrowind

It's strange how well this fits together.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fans of Bethesda games might be some of the most creative meme makers out there. I've seen everything from Tony Soprano sprinting away from a dragon attack to the cast of The Grand Tour taking on Whiterun with a trebuchet. Now, content creator Micky D has given us another feast for our eyes.

Recreating the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer in Morrowind, Micky D puts a great lot of detail into his creation, from a low-poly version of the infamous bikini girl to a mudcrab entering a general store just like an alligator does in the trailer.

It's all set to Love is a Long Road as well, which somehow manages to get me hyped for a game that's been out for well over two decades at this point. If you want to make the wait for the next GTA a bit easier, why not check it out?

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Related texts



Loading next content