Someone created the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer in Morrowind

Fans of Bethesda games might be some of the most creative meme makers out there. I've seen everything from Tony Soprano sprinting away from a dragon attack to the cast of The Grand Tour taking on Whiterun with a trebuchet. Now, content creator Micky D has given us another feast for our eyes.

Recreating the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer in Morrowind, Micky D puts a great lot of detail into his creation, from a low-poly version of the infamous bikini girl to a mudcrab entering a general store just like an alligator does in the trailer.

It's all set to Love is a Long Road as well, which somehow manages to get me hyped for a game that's been out for well over two decades at this point. If you want to make the wait for the next GTA a bit easier, why not check it out?