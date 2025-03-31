Someone bought Chewbacca's original Bowcaster for almost £600,000 at an auction over the weekend

HQ

Movie memorabilia can be incredibly expensive, especially the iconic items from timeless films. This has once again been seen in action at a movie auction hosted by Propstore, where almost 1,300 items were on offer, spanning a variety of popular films and series.

The priciest lot ultimately went down to an item from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, with this being the original Bowcaster wielded by Peter Mayhew's Chewbacca in the film. The item sold for $768,600 (£593,985), which outperformed everything else on offer by a considerable margin. The second priciest lot went to a different A New Hope item, specifically one of the Medals of Yavin, handed to Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and the rest of the gang after their Death Star-destroying efforts. This item sold for $370,000.

Otherwise, the auction also included props from the original Ghostbusters, Superman III, Conan the Barbarian, 300, Batman Returns, The Fifth Element, The Evil Dead, Grease, Harry Potter, Top Gun, Inglourious Basterds, and more.

You can head over here to see all the products that got sold.

