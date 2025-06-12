Someone bought a 4ft tall Labubu doll for over $150,000

HQ

It seems like the surging rise of interest in Labubu dolls is still very much a reality. According to BBC News, recently a Chinese auction house secured a massive sale, bringing in $150,000 after someone paid a fortune to claim a "human-sized" version of one of the hit elf-like creatures.

The doll was said to stand at 4 feet and 4 inches (131 cm) and it was sold at the Yongle International Auction house in Beijing for the mega price of 1.08 million yuan, which is the equivalent of around $150,000 or £110,000.

According to the report, this is the most expensive toy sale that the auction body has ever clocked, with this one sale amounting to around a third of the total auctions profits. For reference, while Labubu dolls are collectibles, they tend to sell for around 50 yuan in China.

Would you spend over £100,000 on a toy?

