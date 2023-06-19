Somehow The Idol might still be on for a second season

HBO's The Idol has drawn in all manner of criticism ever since it debuted. The show which revolves around a young popstar is overflowing with controversial scenes and moments and critics generally seem to loathe the series while fans aren't exactly taken by it themselves (the show has a 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes). But even though The Idol has been the subject of countless headlines since the start of its run, HBO has yet to decide whether or not the series should come back for a second season.

As reported on by Page Six, it's noted that while "this was never meant to be a long-running show" there is mention that "the door is definitely still open" as no decision has been made by HBO yet.

With a bunch of episodes still yet to air, it remains to be seen whether the fan reception to the show will change as the first season continues its run, but as of right now, would you like to see The Idol returning for a second season or not?