Somehow, the Automatons have returned to Helldivers II

HQ

Recently, it seemed that Joel had finally let us get a proper win in Helldivers II, as we were told by the glorious leaders of Super Earth that the Automaton menace had been eradicated once and for all.

However, we all knew this was simply too good to be true, and now the bots are back with a vengeance. "As suspected all along, the previous Bot force was merely a vanguard," reads a post on Helldivers II's X/Twitter page. "A massive fleet has now begun an assault of Cyberstan and the surrounding planets. Helldivers, hold back this unprovoked invasion. The fight continues!"

To help push you further into the fight, Helldivers II is releasing a new premium Warbond on the 11th of April, so if you want to earn your medals, cadet, you're going to have to quit the bug killing for a minute. Or don't, Super Earth needs you either way.