Some physical games for Switch 2 just includes a key card allowing you to download your purchase

Many were shocked by the prices of both the Switch (€510 including Mario Kart World) and its titles (up to €90 for physical games) yesterday. This meant that another detail about the games flew a bit under the radar, although we did mention it briefly in the news story about the new cartridges, namely that physical games won't always be so physical this Nintendo generation.

Nintendo's Switch 2 support page clarifies that some titles will come with something called a game-key card. It's essentially an empty cartridge that doesn't contain the game, but just serves as a key so you can download your game. But even though it's a digital download you bought, your game-key card will still need to be in your Switch 2 in order to enjoy your downloaded title, and the first time you play you'll also need internet access for the game to start. However, no connection is required after this:

"An internet connection is only required when you launch the game for the first time. After this, the game can be started even without an internet connection. However, like regular physical software, the game-key card must be inserted into the system in order to play the game."

What do you think of this approach? Is the main thing that you get something physical to put on your bookshelf, or were you hoping that it would actually be a game that worked even after the servers were closed?