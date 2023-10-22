Some physical copies of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are having installation issues

HQ

Over the weekend, dozens of gamers have taken to Reddit to report installation issues with physical copies of the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

According to these reports, the installation always stops at 36% and taking measures such as cleaning the disc, switching off the internet, and swapping the game for another copy don't seem to work.

As reported by Eurogamer, the issues mainly seem to stem from EU and PAL/UK copies of the game.

Posting in the game's official subreddit, one user commented: "Tried going offline to install the game but didn't work. No scratch on the disc either. Hope Sony announce something soon."

Another said "Mine also stuck at 36%. Tried installing it like 4 times now. Restoring database also didn't help. Bummer cause I was looking forward to the game."

As of the time of writing, neither Sony or Insomniac has acknowledged the issue or provided a solution for players experiencing installation issues.