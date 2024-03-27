Some of the best Destiny 2 weapons ever are returning

HQ

If you grew tired of being clapped by Luna's Howl, Mountaintop, or the Recluse in the Crucible in Destiny 2 years ago, we have some bad news for you (or really good news if you were doing the clapping). Because Bungie has plans to bring back a slate of formerly sunset pinnacle weapons, all as part of the Into the Light content that will be debuting in April.

As was affirmed in a livestream dedicated to the free content update last night, it was revealed that 12 of the best Destiny 2 weapons of all-time are making a return, with this including the aforementioned grenade launcher, SMG, and hand cannon, and Hung Jury, Blast Furnace, Midnight Coup, Elsie's Rifle, Succession, Forebearance, Falling Guillotine, Edge Transit, and Hammerhead.

Into the Light will also bring a new armour set for each of the three classes to unlock that is said to be inspired by early Destiny 2, all while a few extra goodies make their debut too, such as a new shader.

It's all rather trivial stuff unless you're a longtime fan of Destiny 2, wherein no doubt you're growing increasingly excited to introduce these near unmatched weapons back to your collection.