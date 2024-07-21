Some lucky Kingdom Come: Deliverance fans will get the second game for free at launch

HQ

It might be hard to remember, considering it's around 10 years ago now, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance started its life as a Kickstarter campaign. As a thank you, players who pledged above a certain amount in that campaign are getting a big reward.

That is in the form of the sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II landing in their library completely free. PCGamesN spotted an email shared on social media from a backer, who was informed thanks to their donation, they'd be getting the sequel for free.

Warhorse then confirmed that this wasn't just a pipedream. Those who contributed more than £125 or $200 to the development of the first game will get the sequel for free. Those who paid more will also get access as well.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II arrives some time in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.