Some details about The Initiative's next project revealed

We recently reported on a Naughty Dog animator who had joined Microsofts' studio, The Initiative, as they continue to recruit top talent from around the world. The source of this news piece was LinkedIn, and now the site has once again given us some clues about things to come.

This time it is Christopher Ng who worked there as a Technical Designer until February of this year, and he has now updated his LinkedIn profile with information about what he did there. And it seems like it might be some kind of spy game (is Perfect Dark coming back?) as it includes "weapons, gadgets, and a camera surveillance system". We also now know that the game runs on Unreal Engine 4.

Here is what Ng worked on more specifically:

• Expert in Blueprint programming in Unreal Engine 4

• Scripter, Technical Designer, Gameplay Designer, and Systems Designer.

• Responsible for supporting Level Designers, System Designers, and Engineers with any scripting needs.

• Designed and scripted various weapons, gadgets, and a camera surveillance system for an unannounced project.

• Responsible for scripting and creating various world interactables and gameplay objects, such as doors, destructibles, hazards, triggers, and much more.

• Initiated and wrote blueprint coding standards, best practices, and various blueprinting tutorials.

We have no clue what this is, hopefully, though, we'll get some information about it in May. Do you think the intel above sounds like Perfect Dark or something similar?