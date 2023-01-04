Some Big Upcoming Titles are Making Use of Nvidia's DLSS 3

HQ

Nvidia's DLSS technology allows boosted frame rates without sacrificing the image quality of a title, and it has proven to be quite a popular feature for those looking to squeeze every ounce of performance from their cards and games.

The latest form of this technology in DLSS 3 might not be available for every title in your Steam library, but it is now featured in 50 released and upcoming titles, with some big games updating to DLSS 3 in January like Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Atomic Heart, which is set to release in February this year, will also be making use of DLSS 3, which will make the already unique visuals of that game more impressive. Some new games were also announced to be using DLSS 2, including the Dead Space Remake, which is set to launch at the end of this month.