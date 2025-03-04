Somalia faces escalating hunger crisis amid drought and funding cuts

HQ

Somalia is on the brink of a deepening hunger crisis, with an additional one million people at risk of acute food insecurity in the coming months due to an impending drought, according to the World Food Programme (via Reuters).

Below-average rains expected between April and June could worsen conditions after two failed seasons, pushing food shortages to crisis levels. The situation is further aggravated by funding cuts that have already forced reductions in aid programs, with assistance dropping from 2.2 million people at its peak in 2022 to just 820,000 today.

Children under five are particularly vulnerable, with 1.7 million expected to suffer from acute malnutrition, including nearly half a million in severe conditions. High food prices, ongoing conflict, and possible reductions in international aid are adding layers of uncertainty to an already fragile landscape. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.