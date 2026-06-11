Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will officiate UEFA Super Cup after being rejected from the US

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UEFA has announced that Omart Abdulkadir Artan, the Somali referee who was chosen by FIFA for World Cup but was denied entrance by the immigration officials at the Miami International Airport, despite having a valid visa, will be the referee for the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa next August.

Artan, who was voted as Africa's best referee in 2025, the year he officiated the CAF Champions League final, was denied entrance in the United States days before the competition start, causing indignation worldwide. When he returned to Somalia, he was welcomed as a hero: it's a country that has never qualified its team for the World Cup, but having a successful and respected referee in the top football competition in the world was a source of pride.

To make up for the disappointment, UEFA has announced that Omar Artan will officiate the UEFA Super Cup match, on August 12 in Salzburg, between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa.

"The decision to appoint Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup match has been made in the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") recently signed between UEFA and CAF to encourage cooperation in many areas, including refereeing", UEFA said in a statement. "UEFA and CAF are united by a shared commitment to developing football at all levels and promoting the core values of unity, equality and non-discrimination."

Unwillingly, Artan became one of the symbols of an increasingly controversial World Cup, co-hosted by United States, a country that is hampering or directly blocking entrance for fans and football staff.

"Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football", said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. "Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination".