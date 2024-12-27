Solving a Rubik's cube could be the key to happiness

HQ

According to new research, solving a Rubik's cube could be the secret to building up your happiness and helping develop a more positive mental health overall. People have been solving Rubik's cubes for decades now, but more recently people have been involving themselves in competitions, where they'll not just try and solve cubes as fast as possible.

Whether you're solving the cube blindfolded, one-handed, or as quickly as you can, according to experts, this could improve your overall mental health. Even if you don't necessarily challenge yourself, just solving the cube can be good for you.

"Speedcubing satisfies the basic psychological need for competence, the feeling of effectiveness and mastery," explains Dr Beloborodova to the BBC. But, according to Dr Julia Christensen, a senior research fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Germany, solving the cube elicits other responses, too.

"Awe, beauty, being moved, all these are aesthetic emotions, and experiencing them gives us an extreme sense of happiness," she said. "For example, when a pattern is the right pattern, when a move is particularly amazing on the cube, these aesthetic emotions can give transformative experiences."

