Solve puzzles by scrapbooking in the shadow-dropped Instants

We've already been blessed with plenty of exciting reveals and announcements as part of the ongoing Wholesome Games Direct show, but this is only expanding further. During the show, developer Endflame just made an appearance to announce that its puzzling scrapbook game Instants is now available.

Fans on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) and on Nintendo Switch (there is no native Switch 2 version... yet) can snag a copy of the game, which as per the game's description requires players to do the following:

"Assemble a chronological puzzle of family photos and arrange them into albums to uncover a touching family story! Unleash your creativity and decorate the albums with multiple scrapbooking tools!"

Will you be checking out Instants?