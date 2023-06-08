Solve enchanting puzzles in a world of animals with A Tiny Sticker Tale.

The week of summer events begins with the Guerrilla Collective, a showcase of indie games that has some important partners behind it, such as PlayStation, Raw Fury, Wired Productions, Neon Software or Assemble. At this event we've seen all sorts of indie games from every genre imaginable, but A Tiny Sticker Tale might be one of the most accessible and enjoyable offerings they've presented.

It's a puzzle adventure in which we have to use all sorts of sticker objects to overcome environmental puzzles, with anthropomorphic animal characters somewhat reminiscent of Cult of the Lamb fans, but without the blood and violence.

The Kickstarter studio Ogre Pixel started its Kickstarter less than an hour ago and has already raised 80% of its funding goal. There's no release date at the moment, but you can see a sneak peek below.