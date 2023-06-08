Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Tiny Sticker Tale

Solve enchanting puzzles in a world of animals with A Tiny Sticker Tale.

Ogre Pixel develops and publishes a project in which the use of stickers seems to be the central mechanic.

The week of summer events begins with the Guerrilla Collective, a showcase of indie games that has some important partners behind it, such as PlayStation, Raw Fury, Wired Productions, Neon Software or Assemble. At this event we've seen all sorts of indie games from every genre imaginable, but A Tiny Sticker Tale might be one of the most accessible and enjoyable offerings they've presented.

It's a puzzle adventure in which we have to use all sorts of sticker objects to overcome environmental puzzles, with anthropomorphic animal characters somewhat reminiscent of Cult of the Lamb fans, but without the blood and violence.

The Kickstarter studio Ogre Pixel started its Kickstarter less than an hour ago and has already raised 80% of its funding goal. There's no release date at the moment, but you can see a sneak peek below.

