Solo Leveling's anime gets a new visual

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The key visual for season two of the Solo Leveling anime - Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow - has been revealed via the adaptation's official X profile:
It's been a great year for the Solo Leveling IP, with the announcement of a Solo Leveling film and the introduction of a new manwha in the franchise's universe which focuses on Sung Jinwoo's son.
The second season of Solo Leveling's anime is expected to arrive in January 2025.