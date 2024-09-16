Solo Leveling's anime gets a new visual

The key visual for season two of the Solo Leveling anime - Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow - has been revealed via the adaptation's official X profile:

It's been a great year for the Solo Leveling IP, with the announcement of a Solo Leveling film and the introduction of a new manwha in the franchise's universe which focuses on Sung Jinwoo's son.

The second season of Solo Leveling's anime is expected to arrive in January 2025.