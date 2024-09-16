English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling's anime gets a new visual

It's showing off Jinwoo's growth in the second season.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The key visual for season two of the Solo Leveling anime - Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow - has been revealed via the adaptation's official X profile:

It's been a great year for the Solo Leveling IP, with the announcement of a Solo Leveling film and the introduction of a new manwha in the franchise's universe which focuses on Sung Jinwoo's son.

The second season of Solo Leveling's anime is expected to arrive in January 2025.

Solo Leveling

Related texts



Loading next content