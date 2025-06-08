Solo Leveling: Arise expands and opens its doors to multiplayer on Xbox with 'Overdrive' version

HQ

When Phil Spencer spoke a few years ago that Xbox was going to go all in on Japanese development and the Japanese market, many thought that aside from its idyll (and near-death) of Tango Gameworks and its fruitful partnership with Square Enix and Atlus, there aren't many other notable examples of Japanese projects (there are honourable exceptions, such as Kunitsu-Gami), but today it's taken a major step towards the mainstream.

Xbox has unveiled Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, an expanded version of Solo Leveling: Arise, which was released on PC and PS5 in May 2024. Now we are presented with an expanded version with a new multiplayer mode for up to four players to relive the fantasy and sci-fi story of the Korean manhwa adapted by the Japanese anime. There will be more frantic real-time combat as we master the arts of the ruling class of Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest Hunter who, against all odds, survives death and can increase his power to infinity, just like in a video game.

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is coming to Xbox PC this fall, and the console version (Xbox Cloud and Xbox Series) will be available in 2026.