Solium Infernum to launch in February

Developer League of Geeks has announced the exact release date for its upcoming strategy game, Solium Infernum. Announced during the PC Gaming Show, we're told that the title will be debuting on PC via Steam on February 14, 2024, and that ahead of that date, there will be a multiplayer playtest being held sometime in early 2024.

For anyone unfamiliar with Solium Infernum, this is a political grand strategy game set in Hell. The idea sees players looking to conquer different regions of the demonic realm, all either in a single-player story-driven mode or in skirmishes or online multiplayer that can host up to six players. Solium Infernum features eight playable Archfiends of Hell, and using their skills, players must outwit and outmanoeuvre other players in the effort to claim complete dominion over Hell.

As well as revealing the exact release date, a new trailer for the game has been released too, which shows off some further strategy elements available in the title. You can check out that trailer below, and you can read our most recent impressions of Solium Infernum in our Next Fest preview here.