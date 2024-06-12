Solium Infernum studio goes into hibernation after laying off half of its developers

HQ

After the exciting news during last weekend's events, today we sadly have to report more losses in the industry. We have already reported that Sumo Digital was going to lay off 15% of its staff, and now we are talking about the Australian studio League of Geeks, creators of Solium Infernum, although there is no talk of further layoffs so far.

As reported in a Facebook post (thanks, Game Developer), League of Geeks is going into "hibernation" for the next few months, while it waits for the current economic situation to turn around to a more favourable position. The studio already faced a harsh reality by laying off 50% of its workforce last December, and "those who remain will be taking a well-deserved break over the next few months".

This doesn't exactly bode well for those who were hoping for new content in Solium Infernum, an excellent title they released last february, and which you can read our review of here.