Solium Infernum shows off its devilish details in new overview trailer

Hell doesn't seem like a great place to rule, if only for the reason that you're constantly having to watch out for knives in your back. However, as ambitious devils in Solium Infernum, it's all we've ever wanted. And so, either against AI or friends, we're willing to do whatever to claim the seat of Pandemonium.

Solium Infernum is a strategy game that does stand out from the crowd, as you can see in the new trailer, which gives you a good overview of what the game is all about if you're unaware. It also dives into why it's so different.

One major change, for example, is you can't go to war willy-nilly, you have to find political excuses to crush your enemies, and keep your tongue as sharp as any weapons you'd use in battle. Check out the overview trailer below to see more of what we mean.