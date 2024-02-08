Solium Infernum pushes release date back by a week

HQ

Solium Infernum, the strategy game where you take on the role of an Archfiend looking to take over Hell, has been delayed by just over a week. Instead of releasing on the 14th of February, it'll be launching on the 22nd instead.

This pushback is to ensure that the game can be as polished as possible, according to a press release from League of Geeks. Unfortunately, it does push Solium Infernum's release outside of the Valentine's Day or Hellentine's Day window, but we'll be sure to celebrate when it launches all the same.

Solium Infernum has previously opened up to the wider gaming base in a large multiplayer test. We've tried out both a bit of the game's multiplayer and its singleplayer, which you can read about here and here.