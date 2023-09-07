Solium Infernum Preview: The devil works hard, but we work harder

HQ

The devil is missing. Whether he's gone on holiday or has just generally disappeared, it doesn't matter, because with the big guy out of the way, the throne of Pandemonium is cold and empty. It's your job - no, it's your destiny - to fill that seat, and finally step up from being a middle manager to being your very own boss.

This is the general gist of Solium Infernum, an upcoming strategy game we got to toy around with at Gamescom. The premise, as you can probably guess, is one that drew us in right off the bat. With games like Hades depicting this bureaucratic version of the underworld or hell, we get to see a different sort of light shine on the realm and its denizens. Solium Infernum doesn't treat itself as a joke, though, even if there is some dark humour in the dialogue between the different characters and the setting of the game itself. You're playing a serious and deadly game in Solium Infernum, whether you choose to play against AI or other humans.

Luckily, you have some back-up. First, you pick your Archfiend, one of eight incredibly powerful demons that will influence your playstyle and give you different units to control. Lilith, for example, is all about the dark arts, shadowy secrets, and spying on the enemy with rituals to then use information to her advantage. Andromalius, on the other hand, is much more focused on using his silver tongue to lure enemies into doomed duels, gaining influence and powerful champions.

No matter who you pick as your Archfiend, you'll have to get a little bit tricky with your thinking, especially if you're up against other human players. There are a multitude of systems for you to gain influence over your fellow Archfiends, and often these will involve you making rather public declarations. You might say you're going after a certain site to build power, for example, which then gives other players the opportunity to sabotage. You've got to be thinking 10 steps ahead most of the time, otherwise you risk falling victim to someone else's master plan.

This doesn't seem like a game for complete newcomers to the strategy genre. As we've said there are a lot of moving parts, but for veterans this should be exciting. And, given the vast lot of singleplayer content, if you do really want to get stuck into Solium Infernum, you can pick it up over time. Beyond the master plans you come up with, Solium Infernum also has a great visual style. Some of the art for the units is incredible, and the map retains a bleak but sometimes beautiful look of hell. Each of the Archfiends also have a great and unique design, making them stand clearly apart from one another and giving you a good idea of how they play just from a single look.

Jumping back to mechanics for a moment, something else that stood out about the game was how manageable it is to play in multiplayer. Solium Infernum is making use of Steam's mobile app to tell you when you can take your turn. Rather than everyone in a group have to plan 6 hours out of their day to just play, with this game you can take your turns as and when you please, and once you've decided what you'll do, the game then plays out every player's action simultaneously, giving priority depending on which action you chose to go first, and which you wanted to go second. There are only two things you can do each turn as well, so it means a bit less of a headache as you're able to plan far ahead.

Solium Infernum feels like one of those strategy games that can really test your friendships, in the best way possible. The single-player experience looks beefy and based on the aesthetics alone it has us interested, but when you're able to manipulate your friends, really diving deep into the roleplay of bureaucratic hell, that's when we know this game will shine.