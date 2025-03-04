Solium Infernum gets an anniversary update despite its studio being in hibernation

HQ

The 4X strategy game Solium Infernum might not have been the landmark success in terms of sales that League of Geeks would have hoped, but the game received strong critic ratings and was loved by a smaller but loyal fanbase. Now, a year after the game first launched, the developers have decided to give a little something back to that fanbase.

It has been a whole year since Solium Infernum gave us the chance to rule Hell, and the anniversary update is now live for anyone looking to take the throne of Pandemonium. "Even though our studio has been (and still is) in hibernation since June last year, we felt our game and players deserved a celebratory gift," League of Geeks writes in a Steam post.

New Legions will help you conquer more lands, and new Schemes can annoy your fellow fiends even more than ever. Of course, there are bug fixes and quality of life changes in there as well, so if you're looking for a refreshed Solium Infernum experience, it's available now.