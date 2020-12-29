Solitairica is free on Epic Games Store

It's become quite clear that Epic Games didn't manage to keep its list of games that will be free on the Epic Games Store this holiday secret, but it's still very nice to get some really good games without paying for them.

Stranded Deep's time as a free game just ended, and you can now get Righteous Hammer Games' fascinating mix of solitaire and RPG fighting, Solitairica, for free on Epic Games Store instead. This offer will end at 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET tomorrow, at which time its apparently Torchlight II's turn to be yours without opening your digital wallet.