Solitaire is now on Game Pass and Microsoft really wants you to know

We all have some kind of memory of playing Solitaire on PC. The card game has become an iconic part of what Microsoft offers on its Windows operating system, and now, you can even play the game as part of your Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription.

As part of the game making it to the service, Microsoft has published a tweet that hypes up Solitaire like you've never seen before, with explosions and flashing colourful graphics. In the post, it's revealed that the game includes the five most "best" versions of Solitaire in one collection, including Spider and Klondike.

The actual version of the game that is included is Microsoft Solitaire Collection, which launched on PC back in 2015 to varied reception, due to the ads that were popping up in the free version. The Game Pass version won't have any ads, although you will need to have a subscription to the service to play it.