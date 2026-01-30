Gamereactor

news
Rainbow Six: Siege

Solid Snake is about to visit Rainbow Six: Siege

This will be the second time in just six month that we're getting to hang out with Solid Snake, as Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater launched in Augusti.

HQ

It looks like Rainbow Six: Siege is in for a real treat, as Ubisoft has now shared a teaser trailer that can only be interpreted as meaning that the legendary Solid Snake is coming for a guest appearance in Year 11.

The clip is only a few seconds long, but it says pretty much everything we need to know to get interested, and the fan service is at its peak because it's Sam Fisher himself who contacts him. As we know, the two were stealth rivals in the early 2000s, where you pretty much had to stick with one or the other depending on whether you preferred PlayStation or Xbox in the console wars.

On February 15, we'll find out more. Is it just a skin, or can we look forward to more features from the beloved Metal Gear series?

HQ

