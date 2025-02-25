Solasta II Steam Next Fest Demo Preview: The potential to become another D&D-based success story

HQ

It's terrible to start by referencing another game rather than the one in this preview, but Baldur's Gate III is and will continue to cast a very long shadow on the cRPG landscape. Perhaps, setting a new standard. And while Baldur's Gate IV is coming in the future, expectations for that game are so high that it will be virtually impossible for it to satisfy the game's current legion of fans. But there are other ways to explore the D&D universe on PC, or at least its rules system. Such is the case with the upcoming Solasta II, which today released a demo as part of the Steam Next Fest, serving as a Vertical Slice to an Early Access that, they keep promising, will arrive "in early 2025".

A video game inspired by the world's most famous TTRPG doesn't go unnoticed these days, and so we've jumped headfirst into its adventure. In this first test, there is no introduction to the characters or the plot, and it's more of a first look at the gameplay and combat systems. For those of you who already knew the Larian adventure, the adaptation will be very quick, as it uses the same rules system as D&D 5E, although there are certain nuances in how long rests or certain interactions work that make it an even purer D&D experience than Baldur's Gate 3, and without being tied to any known world of the Wizards of the Coast franchise.

As I said, there's not much plot revealed in this demo of Solasta II, but our party of adventurers is made up of four beings of different races and classes who were raised together and call themselves brothers. This already creates a common bond that affects the conversations they all take part in, or random dialogue is generated as they walk around. It's not the goal now to give us a proper introduction to them, but at the very least their background creates curiosity for when Early Access arrives.

This is an ad:

With this curious group we enter a coastal village where mysterious stone tremors are occurring and have also disturbed a dragon sleeping in a nearby grotto, so figuring out what's causing the tremors and saving the village will be our main mission here. Certain movements in "normal" exploration mode, such as jumping and marking items you can interact with, have been solved automatically, but it also allows you to control it in a sort of precise manual mode. Being a pre-alpha version I imagine there is still a lot of room for improvement in this aspect, but this small portion of the game does make it clear that the limit to solve any kind of situation you encounter is your imagination. For example, in the demo you have to free a Siklas called Jabori, who is being held prisoner by some kobolds. You can charge head-on at them (I don't recommend it), set off an explosion with barrels, kill them from a distance with your bow and spells... Or you can convince them that you are collaborating so that they release the prisoner and also give you a free pass through their territory.

Combat follows the same pattern as any tabletop role-playing game. An automatic (hidden) initiative roll decides the order of action for the party and the enemies, and then we can choose between normal actions, additional actions, spells, skills, using items, etc. If you've played Baldur's Gate 3, it's exactly the same kind of constraints on both character abilities and the use of environmental elements that you can use to your advantage (or watch out for). As in any Dungeons and Dragons game, it's not enough to just throw punches until the monster or enemy in question falls. You have to be careful, because your forces are just as vulnerable, and even seemingly weak giant crabs by the shore can wipe out your party if you don't pay attention.

This is an ad:

After playing the Steam Next Fest demo of Solasta II I have high hopes for what this game may become in time. In 2018, I was present at the Early Access launch of Baldur's Gate 3, and while I saw positive elements then, I couldn't see the potential of what ended up becoming a life-changer for me at its full release. But a few years have passed, and I see in this version of Solasta II many of the elements that I enjoyed playing Larian's title, and it has left me with an insatiable hunger. And if you also like the D&D universe beyond RPGs, you shouldn't miss this opportunity with Solasta II, and stay tuned for its early access release soon.