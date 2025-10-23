Solasta II presents new scenes and more gameplay before taking us on its grand adventure in early 2026

HQ

One of the demos we were most impressed with at this year's Steam Next Fest in February was getting our first taste of Tactical Adventures' ambitious cRPG, Solasta II. In a context where all RPGs are now compared or measured by their similarities to Baldur's Gate 3, Solasta II is the project that most closely resembles it, both in terms of setting and game system (based on the 5E D&D rules) as well as the artistic quality and narrative depth of what we've seen so far. And although we have been hoping for months for an Early Access release in 2025, we now know that this will not be the case.

During today's Galaxies Autumn Showcase, publisher Kepler Interactive and Tactical Adventures showed a new trailer for the game, with more gameplay, scenarios and characters that will shape the adventure of Solasta II, and a final message to expect an EA release in early 2026 on Steam.

A bit of bitter news, but it only adds to our excitement and eagerness to play one of next year's most promising RPGs. And if you don't believe us, check out the trailer below.