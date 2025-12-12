Solasta II launches on the 12th of March, 2026

HQ

If you've wrapped up every type of playthrough you can have on Baldur's Gate III, and you're looking for another fantasy CRPG to get lost in (featuring Devora Wilde and Amelia Tyler, no less), then you won't have to wait long for the launch of Solasta II.

While it is easy to compare Tactical Adventures' upcoming RPG to BG3, from the new trailer showcased at The Game Awards, it certainly looks like it's going to set itself apart from the crowd. Epic battles, deep quests, and more await next March.

Solasta II is going to be joining the releases in March 2026, launching on the 12th of the month and joining a steadily growing Spring. You can check out a demo on Steam for the game now. It's worth noting that this is the Early Access launch of the game, so we've probably got a bit more of a wait until we can see absolutely everything there is to see in The Game Awards.