Solasta II is going to use a big D&D mechanic even Baldur's Gate III avoided

Solasta II's Early Access launch is a month away, and while a turn-based fantasy CRPG is sure to draw comparisons with Baldur's Gate III these days, Solasta II wants to differentiate itself from Larian's combat, and even build upon its D&D inspirations in some ways. Particularly, we're talking about the use of Ready Action.

In a post from the developers at Tactical Adventures on Steam, Ready Action is explained as a choice you can make in combat to prepare for an opponent or ally's action. Let's say you want to hit someone with your sword, but they're out of range, you could ready the action to only strike when the enemy comes to you, potentially keeping an advantageous position on the battlefield.

"Once you start taking into consideration initiative and turn order, and the vast arsenal of actions that each of your adventurers has access to... Plans can start getting very elaborate," reads the post. Compared to Solasta I, the new Ready Action mechanic allows for much more tactical gameplay, meaning you can prepare specific spells and other actions besides just whacking an opponent with a ranged or melee attack.

This seems like a complex mechanic, but if pulled off well, could add another layer of depth to the combat of Solasta II that D&D fans sorely missed in Baldur's Gate III. We'll be able to check it out for ourselves in March.