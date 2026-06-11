Solasta II completely overhauls character creator following fan feedback

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Solasta II has overhauled its character creator. If you've not yet played the game, this might not sound like the biggest deal, but at its Early Access launch it was one of the elements that stuck out to players as needing improvement. Now, it's safe to say developer Tactical Adventures has delivered that and more with its newest update to the game.

Face sliders, body morphing, voice pitching, new presets, lighting, and a way to save your creation to show it off more easily have all been included as part of the character creator update. There's a lot of focus on the finer details, as well as making sure your character better reflects the type of adventurer you want to play.

If I can be so bold, the body morphing graph we get in Solasta II is something we didn't even see in Baldur's Gate III. This is just one in a series of major updates that will overhaul Solasta II in time for its full release, but if you want to dive in early, the game is on sale on Steam right now.

There are two more acts for the game to add, as well as heaps of other bits of additional content, but Tactical Adventures isn't just going in with blinders on. The character creator update shows it's willing to listen to fans and accept feedback, so be sure to speak up (and do so politely) if you want something changed in the game.