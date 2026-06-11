Solar power surpasses coal in the U.S. for the first time

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The fight against global warming continues, often resulting in improved air quality as renewable energy is chosen over coal in particular. Now, the U.S. has reached a new milestone worth noting.

The Guardian reports that the Solar Energy Industries Association has released a new report showing that solar energy generated more energy than coal last month. In May, 12.8% of U.S. energy production came from solar power, while coal accounted for 12.2%, making solar energy the country's third-largest energy source after natural gas and nuclear power.

Analyst Nicolas Fulghum from the energy think tank Ember said in a statement:

"For years solar power has risen in the US electricity mix. At the same time, coal power has lost its status, first as the largest source in the US mix, and then gradually over the years has fallen even further."

Going forward, solar power is expected to generate more energy than coal on an increasingly regular basis, and within a few years, it is believed it will permanently become a larger energy source.