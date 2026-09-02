Solar power overtakes coal in China for the first time

HQ

July was a historic month for China. Reuters reports that, for the first time ever, solar power surpassed coal power in the country. In total, solar power generated 1,288 gigawatts, while coal generated 1,285 gigawatts. The month also marked the first time that coal power accounted for less than half of China's energy, contributing 49.7% of total production.

Of course, this will likely fluctuate a few more times, since solar power naturally requires sunlight, but the trend is nonetheless toward an ever-larger share of renewable energy in China's energy mix.