Solar Opposites will continue, just without Justin Roiland

Hulu has cut ties with Justin Roiland, but the animated series will reportedly continue, as is the case with the actor's other major show, Rick and Morty.

Justin Roiland is currently being investigated for domestic abuse charges. While he was initially arrested and appearing in court consistently since 2020 for false imprisonment and battery. Now, the new charge has been added to the case which has brought it to the forefront of a lot of media outlets.

This has led to not only Roiland losing Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty, but he's also stepped down from his role in the High on Life developer Squanch Games. While the trial is still ongoing, it seems a lot of companies and studios are looking to cut ties with and distance themselves from Roiland, in the hopes of limiting any backlash they may receive.

However, as stated the incident Roiland is currently facing charges for dates back to 2020, so it is interesting to see how companies have taken a step back from the controversial figure only after his alleged acts are brought to the forefront of the public eye.