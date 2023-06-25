Solar Opposites introduces voice replacement for Justin Roiland in hilarious way

After he was accused of domestic violence, a lot of companies and projects that Justin Roiland was involved with looked to distance themselves from the writer-producer-voice actor. On top of stepping down as the CEO of Squanch Games, Roiland was also removed as the voice actor of Korvo the Alien in Solar Opposites (alongside being dropped from Koala Man to boot), despite the charges against Roiland since being dropped.

But as the new season of Solar Opposites lands on Hulu on August 14 (and likely on Disney+ for any region without Hulu), we've now been given a look at the hilarious way the show approaches changing voice actors.

The silly skit sees Korvo hit in the throat with a dart and then saved with a Voice-Fixing Ray, which sees him losing the croaky American Roiland accent for the more refined British tone of Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens.

Check out the clip for a glimpse at the new Korvo and how the title sequence has been adjusted to fit the new voice actor as well.