Solar Ash removes the "kingdom", adds PS5 & PS4 as platforms

Solar Ash Kingdom was introduced a year ago by Heat Machine, creators of the challenging and highly-acclaimed indie hit Hyper Light Drifter. Now the studio, together with Annapurna Interactive, got a spot at last week's PS5 reveal stream to show how the game is coming along.

The title changed to just Solar Ash and will be released for PS5, PS4, Epic Games Store, and Steam on a TBC date in 2021.

The new trailer below shows a little more of how the game will play, and again harkens back to HLD's style but in a 3D world, which could be reminiscent of other indie beauties such as Journey, Rime, or No Man's Sky.

The switch from 2D to 3D does not ditch the high-speed combat in the process, nor the "endearing characters and massive enemy encounters", according to the studio. At the centre of it all, the mysterious void calling for you. Check out the new trailer: