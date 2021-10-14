Solar Ash has been delayed to December

HQ

It's been a while since the last time we reported about the 3D platformer Solar Ash. Developed by Heart Machine, Solar Ash was initially unveiled in March 2019, then during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase held back in July earlier this year, its release date was finally revealed to be October 26, 2021. However, we won't be able to get our hands on the game this month, after all.

Via Twitter, Heart Machine and Annapurna Interactive announced that Solar Ash is now rescheduled to launch on December 2, 2021. It was stated that the team needs more time to polish the game, as well as fix some bugs. "This short delay will help us get there", they said.

You can read the full message in the image below.