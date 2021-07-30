Solar Ash gets a release date of October 26

It was revealed during last night's Annapurna Interactive Showcase that Hyper Light Drifter follow-up Solar Ash will release on October 26 on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS4, and PS5. The game was first unveiled in March 2019 under the name of Solar Ash Kingdom, and whilst we've seen a handful of teases over the years, we never received a release date until last night.

Solar Ash, just like its predecessor, sports a gorgeous bright-neon visual style, but its gameplay is significantly different from its predecessor. Here players find themselves in a sprawling 3D world and traversal is the main focus with the protagonist moving around like they are on a pair of skates. Combat is still present, but it appears to be purely melee-focused with the protagonist just using their punches and kicks to take down the strange creatures encountered on their journey.

You can take a look at the new release date trailer for Solar Ash in the video above.