Solar Ash gets a gameplay walkthrough trailer

The team over at Heart Machine has unveiled another look at their upcoming title Solar Ash in tonight's State of Play broadcast. The action-platformer features eye-catching visuals and has some incredibly fluid looking movement to help you traverse around its wild world.

The game itself is coming later this year, although no official release date has been revealed as of yet. We do know however that it is coming to PS4 and PS5 when it does release.

Be sure to check out the gameplay trailer of the new title below.