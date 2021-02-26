Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Solar Ash

Solar Ash gets a gameplay walkthrough trailer

Heart Machine has shown-off more of what we can expect.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The team over at Heart Machine has unveiled another look at their upcoming title Solar Ash in tonight's State of Play broadcast. The action-platformer features eye-catching visuals and has some incredibly fluid looking movement to help you traverse around its wild world.

The game itself is coming later this year, although no official release date has been revealed as of yet. We do know however that it is coming to PS4 and PS5 when it does release.

Be sure to check out the gameplay trailer of the new title below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Solar Ash

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy