Sol Cresta officially hit with what might be a major delay

December is usually a fairly slow month for video games with only a few releases in the beginning of the month. Now December 2021 has got even slower as yet another game has been hit with a delay, namely Platinum Games' Sol Cresta.

It was originally revealed on April 1st 2020 and widely seen as a joke, until the studio confirmed that it is actually coming. Sol Cresta might look like a straight forward shoot 'em up, but there's more than meets the eye as your ship can be modified depending on what dangers you are currently facing.

Sol Cresta is coming for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch, but Platinum Games has not confirmed a new date or even release window, so we assume it might be a fairly long wait for this one unfortunately. Fortunately waiting is something we're all black belters in after 2021, a year where it really feels like every major game has been delayed in one way or another.

