Sofia Vergara becomes a drug lord in Netflix's Griselda

Netflix loves its narcos. While this upcoming series isn't part of the wider Narcos world that Netflix has explored over the years, this upcoming show is revolving around a drug lord who created one of the world's biggest cartels.

The show is called Griselda, and documents the rise of Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco who formed one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. The series sees Sofia Vergara starring in the lead role, and explores how Griselda navigated a very hostile male-dominated world to ultimately garner the alias of the Black Widow.

The series is set to make its arrival on Netflix on January 25, 2024 and you can catch the trailer for Griselda below.