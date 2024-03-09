Sofia Boutella was "really affected" by the poor Rebel Moon reviews

HQ

When Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire made its arrival on Netflix at the tail end of 2023, critics all around the world (including us) shared their opinion on the film, generally that it wasn't particularly great. In fact, the movie currently has a Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score of 21%, and its audience score isn't glaringly different either, at only 58%, which is still enough for it to be considered rotten.

The massive amount of negative criticism that the film has faced has impacted lead star Sofia Boutella, who in an interview with Vulture spoke about the perception of the film.

"I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on Rebel Moon and it really affected me. And I'm just gonna be honest about it. I feel like I'm carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that's what affected me.

"Not the way I look. If anything, I've been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized. It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project. It's hard to see something being demolished to that extent.

"I'm proud to have been part of it, and if there is no more Rebel Moon, it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever."

While the true future of the Rebel Moon series is up in the air, we can definitely look forward to a second film in the franchise, with that being Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, which is slated to debut on April 19, 2024 on Netflix.