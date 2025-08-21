Social media blunder has fans buzzing about Forza Horizon 6

The Forza Horizon series has always been known for its grand, vibrant game worlds - from the Australian outback to the colorful landscapes of Mexico. Now, all signs point to Japan as the next stop - a location that has long been at the top of fans' wishlists. Kei cars, the small yet iconic vehicles that are a staple of Japanese culture, would likely play a central role in such a setting.

The reason fans believe they've cracked the mystery lies in a now-deleted Instagram post. Car import company Cult and Classic shared (and quickly removed) an image showing Playground Games staff seemingly scanning a Kei car. The company also claimed the team had traveled all the way to Australia to digitize several Kei models - a rare sight outside of Japan. The fact that the post disappeared just as suddenly as it appeared has only fueled speculation further.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has previously confirmed that the next entry in the series will release in 2026, which most likely means another Horizon game. Could these Japan rumors finally come true?

Where would you most like to see the next Horizon game take place?