Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Soccer Story

Soccer Story announced for most platforms

Are you ready for a 15 hour long adventure which lets you play soccer against pensioners, ninjas and even sharks?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Do you remember Golf Story, which was released for Switch back in 2017? Even though the just announced Soccer Story is not related to that title, it's still a clearly inspired sports RPG with a comedy setting and a seemingly similar design and gameplay. Not that we actually mind, as Golf Story was great.

Soccer Story will be released later this year for basically everything that's even vaguely reminiscent of a video game platform, which means PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. A beta is planned for PC later this fall, head over this way to apply to participate.

Check out the first trailer and screenshots below and the official description can be found further down.

HQ
Soccer Story
Soccer StorySoccer Story
Soccer StorySoccer Story
Soccer StorySoccer Story
Soccer StorySoccer Story
Soccer StorySoccer Story

This sprawling open-world RPG asks you to use your head, with goal-oriented quests and side-missions to complete over 15 hours of gameplay, and a huge range of activities and events to take part in.

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners and ninjas, while completing a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs and wacky soccer-adjacent sports.

On top of that, a four-player local multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal captains will make you dribble, and guarantee that Soccer Story remains a real keeper in your video game collection.

Related texts



Loading next content