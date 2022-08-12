Soccer Story announced for most platforms

Do you remember Golf Story, which was released for Switch back in 2017? Even though the just announced Soccer Story is not related to that title, it's still a clearly inspired sports RPG with a comedy setting and a seemingly similar design and gameplay. Not that we actually mind, as Golf Story was great.

Soccer Story will be released later this year for basically everything that's even vaguely reminiscent of a video game platform, which means PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. A beta is planned for PC later this fall, head over this way to apply to participate.

Check out the first trailer and screenshots below and the official description can be found further down.

HQ

This sprawling open-world RPG asks you to use your head, with goal-oriented quests and side-missions to complete over 15 hours of gameplay, and a huge range of activities and events to take part in.

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners and ninjas, while completing a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs and wacky soccer-adjacent sports.

On top of that, a four-player local multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal captains will make you dribble, and guarantee that Soccer Story remains a real keeper in your video game collection.