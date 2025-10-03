Soccer fans rejoice: A new FIFA has been announced

EA and FIFA couldn't agree on financial issues, which led to the former leaving the brand behind after three decades of collaboration. Instead, soccer fans were introduced to EA Sports FC, and it seems to have been very undramatic, with the series selling like never before.

But... as you may have guessed from the headline, a new FIFA has been announced. But it's not quite the same as you might be used to. The new game is called FIFA Heroes and has now been presented with a trailer completely void of any gameplay.

If you were hoping for strict realism, you will be disappointed though. In the new FIFA, we now apparently play 5v5 with "FIFA's official mascots, football's biggest icons, and your favorite fictional characters from iconic TV shows and films." Christian Volk, Head of Esports at FIFA, comments:

"With FIFA Heroes, fans can create a multiverse team: mixing their treasured fictional heroes, favorite players, and our own mascots. We're offering the love of football to a new generation, while rekindling the nostalgia and fun for families and older players who've grown up with FIFA."

So if you grew up with FIFA and have always dreamed of playing soccer with the FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots Maple the Moose (Canada), Zayu the Jaguar (Mexico), and Clutch the Bald Eagle (USA), FIFA has you covered.

FIFA Heroes will be released in 2026 for Android, iOS, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.

